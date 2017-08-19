‘Kau Takdirku’ set to screen after three years

The cast of ‘Kau Takdirku’ together with its director and screenwriter. — CinemaOnline picPETALING JAYA, Aug 19 — After three years, Kau Takdirku will finally be showing in cinemas, as announced by its director Jason Chong.

Having previously directed two horror movies, Belukar and Dendam Orang Mati, the upcoming film marks his first attempt at directing a love story for the big screen.

Ezzaty Abdullah and Remy Ishak play the leads in the movie. — CinemaOnline pic“The things that made me enthusiastic about directing this film are its strong storyline and cast.

“Along with the support from production company Grand Brilliance, I am more confident in its potential to be a hit among audiences,” he said during the movie’s premiere at mmCineplex, eCurve on Thursday.

The most challenging part during production, Chong said, was the underwater scene where the main cast could be seen diving. However, despite its difficulties, the filming process went smoothly without any major incident.

Produced by Grand Brilliance, the film tells about Kamar who secretly falls in love with Alya, his friend Harris’ wife. After having thought that Harris has died at sea, Kamar marries Alya, only to discover that Harris is actually well and alive.

Kau Takdirku stars Remy Ishak, Bront Palarae and Ezzaty Abdullah as leads, supported by Aisya Hasnaa and Megan Tan.

This romantic love story will be meeting its audiences nationwide starting September 7. — CinemaOnline