Katy Perry to release Migos collaboration tomorrow

‘Bon Appetit’ is expected out on April 28. — Picture from Twitter/Katy PerryLOS ANGELES, April 27 — Superstar Katy Perry has confirmed that Bon Appétit, the next single from her upcoming album, will be released tomorrow and will feature the hip-hop trio Migos.

The news was revealed in a tweet that reads “Compliments of the chef: 4.28.17,” joined by the artwork for the single, which features Perry’s head — adorned with a blonde pixie cut — superimposed on a platter of fruit to which the members of Migos are helping themselves.

The new track follows on from Perry’s previously released single Chained to the Rhythm, also set to be included on her highly anticipated fifth album.

Earlier in the week the singer teased the Bon Appétit theme by tweeting out a recipe for the “World’s Best Cherry Pie,” telling her followers “Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise.” She has since been retweeting some of the results. — AFP-Relaxnews