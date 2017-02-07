Katy Perry to light up the stage at 2017 Grammy Awards

Singer Katy Perry will be performing at 59th Annual Grammy Awards. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Singer Katy Perry will be performing at this year’s Grammy Awards, according to a Twitter post by the Recording Academy yesterday.

CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to the #GRAMMYs stage 🎤Don't miss her performance on Music's Biggest Night Feb. 12 on @CBS! 🔁if you're excited pic.twitter.com/TgpshMJRpD — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) 7 February 2017

The singer also confirmed the news by retweeting the post and adding a raised hand emoji to show her participation in the event.

The California Gurls songstress will join an already star-studded cast featuring Adele, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood and The Weeknd, who will join forces with Daft Punk on stage.

Alicia Keys is reportedly collaborating with Maren Morris in a performance, while John Legend, Keith Urban and rock group Metallica will also join Perry in performing at the awards.

Perry has previously made her debut performance at the Grammys in 2011, and also performed at the awards in 2012, was joined on stage by rapper Juicy J in 2014 for her song Dark Horse, and in 2015 paid tribute to survivors of domestic violence.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 12, at 5pm PST (9am Malaysian time Monday).