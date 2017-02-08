Katy Perry teases new track which drops Friday

Katy Perry offered up a tease of her upcoming single which will drop on Friday, just before her performance at the Grammy Awards.

Over on Instagram, Perry posted a brief, cryptic video of a disco ball chained to Perry’s ankle, who steps out in silver and see-thru plastic stilettos.

The video teases just a few bars of the track Chained to the Rhythm.

It’s been rumored that the new song will feature a guest appearance by Skip Marley, grandson of Bob Marley.

Billboard reported Monday that Perry will perform her new song on stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. — AFP-Relaxnews