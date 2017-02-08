Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 11:06 pm GMT+8

Katy Perry teases new track which drops Friday

Wednesday February 8, 2017
10:12 PM GMT+8

Katy Perry played a few bars of the song on Instagram. — Instagram picKaty Perry played a few bars of the song on Instagram. — Instagram picLOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Katy Perry offered up a tease of her upcoming single which will drop on Friday, just before her performance at the Grammy Awards.

Over on Instagram, Perry posted a brief, cryptic video of a disco ball chained to Perry’s ankle, who steps out in silver and see-thru plastic stilettos. 

The video teases just a few bars of the track Chained to the Rhythm.

It’s been rumored that the new song will feature a guest appearance by Skip Marley, grandson of Bob Marley. 

Billboard reported Monday that Perry will perform her new song on stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. — AFP-Relaxnews

