Katy Perry shades Justin Bieber over ‘Despacito’ at MTV awards

Show host Katy Perry carries a doll in a pouch at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Pop superstar Katy Perry certainly seems to have created a buzz handling her hosting duties at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Along with numerous digs (political included!), Perry also took aim at Justin Bieber during one of her skits. With a fake baby attached to her chest in a carrier (apparently babies bring more social media likes), Perry threw shade at Biebs by saying: “My baby knows the lyrics to Despacito unlike some other babies I know.”

Needless to say, it wasn’t just the crowd who collectively “oohed” at the comment with Twitterverse totally jumping in. Check out just some of the comments being shared online:

Gotta love that low blow @katyperry threw at @justinbieber for not knowing the words to #Despacito and being a baby 😂 pic.twitter.com/BjjVd5VOTR — Astra On The Air AMP (@AstraOnTheAir) August 28, 2017

Me every time Katy attempts to be funny #VMAs2017 pic.twitter.com/ibO31Uy2PL — ca'desha (@YuMustB_Jealous) August 28, 2017