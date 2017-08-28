Katy Perry shades Justin Bieber over ‘Despacito’ at MTV awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Pop superstar Katy Perry certainly seems to have created a buzz handling her hosting duties at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Along with numerous digs (political included!), Perry also took aim at Justin Bieber during one of her skits. With a fake baby attached to her chest in a carrier (apparently babies bring more social media likes), Perry threw shade at Biebs by saying: “My baby knows the lyrics to Despacito unlike some other babies I know.”
Needless to say, it wasn’t just the crowd who collectively “oohed” at the comment with Twitterverse totally jumping in. Check out just some of the comments being shared online:
Gotta love that low blow @katyperry threw at @justinbieber for not knowing the words to #Despacito and being a baby 😂 pic.twitter.com/BjjVd5VOTR— Astra On The Air AMP (@AstraOnTheAir) August 28, 2017
That @katyperry dig at @justinbieber #VMAs pic.twitter.com/r1Vt7vRehw— KiSS 92.5 (@KiSS925) August 28, 2017
OH NO @katyperry DID NOT JUST THROW SHADE AT @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/Ue5GQnw1sj— FLARE (@FLAREfashion) August 28, 2017
Are you watching the #VMAs?#KCAColombia #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/FZw1EONzf3— Official Beliebers (@OfficialJFC) August 28, 2017
Me every time Katy attempts to be funny #VMAs2017 pic.twitter.com/ibO31Uy2PL— ca'desha (@YuMustB_Jealous) August 28, 2017