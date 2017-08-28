Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Katy Perry shades Justin Bieber over ‘Despacito’ at MTV awards

Monday August 28, 2017
12:01 PM GMT+8

Show host Katy Perry carries a doll in a pouch at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters picShow host Katy Perry carries a doll in a pouch at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Pop superstar Katy Perry certainly seems to have created a buzz handling her hosting duties at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Along with numerous digs (political included!), Perry also took aim at Justin Bieber during one of her skits. With a fake baby attached to her chest in a carrier (apparently babies bring more social media likes), Perry threw shade at Biebs by saying: “My baby knows the lyrics to Despacito unlike some other babies I know.”

Needless to say, it wasn’t just the crowd who collectively “oohed” at the comment with Twitterverse totally jumping in. Check out just some of the comments being shared online:

 

 

 

 

