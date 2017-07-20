Katy Perry says she will ‘always love’ Taylor Swift

Katy Perry arrives for the Brit Awards in London February 22, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 20 — Katy Perry certainly looks like she wants to make sure that there is no bad blood between her and Taylor Swift.

Perry in a recent interview with Australia’s Today show spoke about her highly publicised feud and reiterated that she holds no ill will towards Tay Tay.

“I mean, I love her, I always have. We’ve had our differences but I just continue to say, ‘God bless her on her journey’.”

The feud between Swift and Perry has allegedly been going on since 2012 and it supposedly started when Perry hired backup dancers from Swift’s tour.

However earlier this year, Perry apologised for the war and said she was ready to put their differences behind them. Taylor has yet to respond to her peace offering though.