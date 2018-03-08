Katy Perry reveals supporting acts for UK, European tour

Katy Perry arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, March 8 — Amidst her international trek in support of “Witness”, Katy Perry has revealed that Hailee Steinfeld and Tove Styrke will open for her on the upcoming UK and European leg of the journey.

Perry’s “Witness” tour kicked off last fall following the release of her album of the same name and has since taken her to North America and Asia. This week, the singer will launch a Latin American tour leg, followed by a series of shows in Asia from late March into April.

The first European run for “Witness” starts on May 23 in Cologne and includes more than 20 dates, running through to a show in Lisbon on June 30. Along the way, the tour will visit cities including Paris, Berlin, London, Stockholm, Liverpool, Manchester and Barcelona.

As the singer has just revealed, she’ll be joined on those dates by Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld, who launched a career as a pop singer after appearing in the Pitch Perfect movie series.

She’ll also be joined by Tove Styrke, a Swedish singer-songwriter who gained popularity as a contestant on Swedish Idol before releasing a debut solo album in 2010.

Find details about the Witness tour at www.katyperry.com. — AFP-Relaxnews