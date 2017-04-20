Katy Perry posted an image of goddess Kali, and her Indian fans have a lot to say about it

Perry is no stranger to Indian culture — in 2010, she got married to her now former husband, Russell Brand, in a traditional Indian ceremony in Rajasthan. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 20 — Katy Perry has been slammed for sharing a picture of Hindu goddess Kali on Instagram, with many calling it disrespectful.

The 32-year-old pop star took to photo-sharing website to share an image of Kali, who is the destroyer of evil forces and wrote, “Current mood”.

current mood A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

“Ma Kali”, as she is popularly known, is the Hindu goddess of destruction.

Since it was uploaded a day ago, the Instagram post has received almost 12,000 comments, most of them abusive, and apparently from fans of Indian ethnicity.

Many called for her to take down the picture.

“Don’t disrespect Indian Goddess... this can’t be called as mood.. have some values. Just delete this picture. (No hate for her),” one person wrote.

Others outright called her “satanic.”

Katy has always known to have admired Hindu traditions, customs and even married her ex-husband Russell Brand in Rajasthan.

However, many of her fans have also leapt to her defence, with some commending her knowledge about Hinduism.

“I really appreciate your interest regarding Hindu religion. Loads of love from India.”

One fan perhaps hit the nail on the head, calling the reaction “a national past time.”

“Ma’am please don’t listen to the hatred...some of us have made their habit of getting offended... it has become a national past time,” a fan said.

So far, Perry has not responded to the comments and has left the image as is.