Katy Perry hits the court for ‘Swish Swish’ video (VIDEO)

Katy Perry stars in the video for ‘Swish Swish’ (Official) ft. Nicki Minaj. — Youtube video screenshot via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Katy Perry has released a video for Swish Swish that centres on a basketball game, complete with mascots, commentators and fierce opponents.

Perry stars as Katy Kobe Perry, a player on a team of misfits called the Tigers (look out for celebrity cameos). The struggling team has two less-than-stellar coaches in Terry Crews and Molly Shannon (who holds a book called How to Basketball) and is supported by a squad of drag queen cheerleaders in addition to stands full of fans.

Things take a turn for the surreal when Perry is hit by a ball and finds herself imagining a trip into outer space. Despite an IV bag of Kobe Sweat, Perry continues her losing streak.

While Kobe Perry passes out on the court, Nicki Minaj appears to perform a halftime show with pyrotechnics and back-up dancers. When the game starts back up, Perry gets her act together.

Swish Swish, featuring Nicki Minaj, appears on Katy Perry's recently released album Witness. The video comes just days before Perry is set to host the MTV Video Music Awards. — AFP-Relaxnews