Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spotted together yet again

Katy Perry arrives at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — It sure seems like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom can’t keep their distance or hands of each other having been spotted yet again together.

The pair continue to fuel rumours over their relationship and were this time seen spending time at a beach and going paddle boarding (sorry ladies, not in the buff this time).

According to People, Perry and Bloom spent the Labour Day weekend at a luxury hotel in Santa Barbara in California. They were also spotted just a few weeks ago at an Ed Sheeran concert.

While nothing is official if the pair are back together, E! News quoted a source close to the two as saying: “Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together. They never stopped loving each other. They are both working on making it right this time.

“They wanted to initially take things slow but they love being together and travelling with each other so it just so happen to speed up. They are in a great place and hope this time is going to work out. They are good travelling companions. They both love the outdoors."

The source added that the pair “don’t plan on announcing their new relationship status to media or making any statement that they’re back together, but they have let their close family and friends know what’s going on”.

Perry and Bloom dated for close to a year before announcing earlier this year that they were splitting.