Kathy Bates gets high in new trailer for Netflix comedy ‘Disjointed’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab of upcoming Netflix comedy ‘Disjointed’ that stars Kathy Bates.LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming comedy series titled Disjointed, and starring Oscar winner Kathy Bates.

The show, co-created by Chuck Lorre and David Javerbaum, centres around the key character of Ruth Feldman (played by Bates) — a cannabis-loving mother, who is extremely generous with her weed and a staunch supporter for legalisation of the substance.

The teaser trailer introduces audiences to Ruth, as she offers “free joints for everybody”, and goes on to show snippets of how she and her entrepreneurial twenty-something son (Aaron Moten), hatch a plan to launch a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary.

The cast is rounded out by three charismatic “budtenders” (Dougie Baldwin, Elizabeth Ho and Elizabeth Alderfer), and a very troubled security guard who served in Afghanistan (Tone Bell) (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews