Last updated Friday, January 13, 2017 8:23 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Katherine Langford to star in ‘Simon Vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda’

Friday January 13, 2017
07:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Green Lantern’ reboot will be like ‘Lethal Weapon in space’The Edit: ‘Green Lantern’ reboot will be like ‘Lethal Weapon in space’

The Edit: Boozy fish ritual in Japan hit by animal abuse claimsThe Edit: Boozy fish ritual in Japan hit by animal abuse claims

92-year-old woman kept in pigsty provokes outrage in China92-year-old woman kept in pigsty provokes outrage in China

The Edit: Keanu Reeves battles assassins in ‘John Wick’ sequelThe Edit: Keanu Reeves battles assassins in ‘John Wick’ sequel

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Up and coming actress Katherine Langford has landed the female lead in ‘Simon Vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda’. — AFP picUp and coming actress Katherine Langford has landed the female lead in ‘Simon Vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda’. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 13 — Emerging actress Katherine Langford has landed the lead female role in upcoming movie Simon Vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda reports Deadline.

The coming-of-age movie is based on Becky Albertelli's debut novel, with Langford set to play Leah, best friend to Simon, a 16-year-old student who hasn't yet come out as gay.

However when an email to a boy he's never met falls into the hands of the class clown, Simon is forced to step out of his comfort zone while trying not to alienate his friends, compromise himself, or ruin a shot at finding love. 

Nick Robinson will play Simon, with Logan Miller also confirmed for the project earlier this week. Greg Berlanti is attached to direct.

Langford can also soon be seen co-starring in Netflix's upcoming series 13 Reasons Why. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline