Katherine Langford to star in ‘Simon Vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda’

Up and coming actress Katherine Langford has landed the female lead in ‘Simon Vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda’. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 13 — Emerging actress Katherine Langford has landed the lead female role in upcoming movie Simon Vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda reports Deadline.

The coming-of-age movie is based on Becky Albertelli's debut novel, with Langford set to play Leah, best friend to Simon, a 16-year-old student who hasn't yet come out as gay.

However when an email to a boy he's never met falls into the hands of the class clown, Simon is forced to step out of his comfort zone while trying not to alienate his friends, compromise himself, or ruin a shot at finding love.

Nick Robinson will play Simon, with Logan Miller also confirmed for the project earlier this week. Greg Berlanti is attached to direct.

Langford can also soon be seen co-starring in Netflix's upcoming series 13 Reasons Why. — AFP-Relaxnews