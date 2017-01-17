Katherine Heigl welcomes baby boy with Josh Kelley

LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley have welcomed their third child together, according to People magazine.

The actress reportedly gave birth to a baby boy named Joshua Bishop on December 20. The couple are already proud parents to Naleigh, eight, and Adalaide, four, whom they adopted in 2009 and 2012 respectively.

The Grey’s Anatomy alumni revealed her pregnancy news last June by telling People magazine: “The Kelley clan is thrilled to announce that we are expecting a third addition to our family. Naleigh and Adelaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.”

Heigl and singer Kelley met in 2005 and tied the knot in December 2007.