Kate Winslet reunites with James Cameron for ‘Avatar’ sequels

Kate Winslet arrives at the premiere of the film ‘The Mountain Between Us’ at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto September 10, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — Kate Winslet is reuniting with James Cameron and will now be a part of the Avatar universe.

According to reports, Winslet has signed on for a starring role in the ongoing Avatar adventure at Fox. The four sequels are scheduled for release on December 18, 2020, with the second on December 17, 2021, followed by Avatar 4 on December 20, 2024 and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2025.

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career. I can't wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life,” Cameron is reported to have said.

Winslet starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic.