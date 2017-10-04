Kate Winslet reunites with James Cameron for ‘Avatar’ sequels

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — Kate Winslet is reuniting with James Cameron and will now be a part of the Avatar universe.
According to reports, Winslet has signed on for a starring role in the ongoing Avatar adventure at Fox. The four sequels are scheduled for release on December 18, 2020, with the second on December 17, 2021, followed by Avatar 4 on December 20, 2024 and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2025.
“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career. I can't wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life,” Cameron is reported to have said.
Winslet starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic.