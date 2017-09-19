Kate Walsh reveals she was diagnosed with brain tumour

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress Kate Walsh is opening up about her terrifying health battle. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — After Selena Gomez, another celebrity is opening up about her health scare and this time it is Grey’s Anatomy Kate Walsh.

Walsh in a new interview with Cosmopolitan revealed that she had a benign brain tumour removed two years ago and is fully recovered.

Walsh said she suffered physical and cognitive problems that prompted her to go to the doctor. She was later diagnosed with a tumour in her brain the size of a small lemon.

“The words ‘brain tumour’ were never in my zeitgeist. I went in for the MRI, and you know it’s serious when they don’t even wait, they’re like ‘Hey, the radiologist wants to see you.’ And she starts to say, ‘Well, it looks like you have a very sizable brain tumour,’ and I just left my body ... It was never anything I would have imagined,” Walsh shared with the magazine.

Walsh had surgery to remove the growth three days later which was found to be benign and she says she took nine months off before going back to work.