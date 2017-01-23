Kate Hudson’s brother jokes about those Brad Pitt dating rumours

Brad Pitt presents during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 23 — Are Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson really an item?

Yes, if a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post by the actress’ brother, Oliver Hudson, is to be taken with more than a pinch of salt.

Hudson — who played one of the main characters on Rules of Engagement — poked fun at a gossip magazine’s report that his sister had moved in with Pitt by jokingly listing all of the reasons the 53-year-old heartthrob makes a bad roommate.

“He drinks out of the f****** carton and he leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!!” Hudson began in a mocking Instagram post.

“And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.”

Hudson then claimed that his mother, actress Goldie Hawn, had started wearing nightgowns around the house all day and was “overtly flirting” with the Hollywood star.

Apparently, Pitt, a father of six, makes a lousy babysitter too, accordingly to Hudson.

“He insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days,” Hudson added. “Thank god for amber alert.”

This is the first time that a member of Hudson’s family has publicly addressed the gossip.

Neither Pitt nor Kate Hudson has reacted to the rumours.

Pitt separated from his wife of two years — and partner of 12 — Angelina Jolie in September when the actress filed for divorce.

Kate Hudson split from Muse frontman David Bellamy in 2014. They have a son together. Hudson also has an older son with Black Crowes’ singer Chris Robinson. The couple divorced in 2007.