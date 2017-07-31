Kate Beckinsale had a close call with her stalker at Comic Con

Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas May 21, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 31 — Kate Beckinsale nearly had nightmare encounter with an overzealous fan during her Comic Con appearance in Florida over the weekend.

Beckinsale was forced to reschedule her appearance after the fan, who has been following her across America for the past year and even threatened to stab her, was spotted at the event.

According to TMZ, the cops arrested the fan named Terry Lee Repp following instructions to look out for him due to his sinister history with Beckinsale.

E! News quoted the police as saying that Repp “has a history of following and harassing [Beckinsale] and came to Tampa in an effort to continue the harassing behaviour”.

Repp has also last year apparently made physical contact with her at an event in Salt Lake City where he touched her back and threatened to stab her.