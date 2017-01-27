Last updated Friday, January 27, 2017 8:17 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Haze

Showbiz

Kasabian added to Reading & Leeds lineup

Friday January 27, 2017
07:44 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Incubus up ante on new album speculationThe Edit: Incubus up ante on new album speculation

The Edit: Jasmine Sanders shines bright at Bulgari campaignThe Edit: Jasmine Sanders shines bright at Bulgari campaign

Close call but Manchester United squeeze into League Cup finalClose call but Manchester United squeeze into League Cup final

Federer edges Wawrinka to reach Australian Open finalFederer edges Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The double gig is one of several Kasabian has in the calendar for this summer. — AFP picThe double gig is one of several Kasabian has in the calendar for this summer. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 27 — Kasabian have landed two major gigs this summer as headliners at the Reading and Leeds Festivals 2017. 

The English indie rock band will be joined by Two Door Cinema Club, Flume and Fatboy Slim — all of whom have also just been announced.

Previously scheduled acts include Muse, Major Lazer and Bastille.

The double gig is one of several Kasabian has in the calendar for this summer — they will also be appearing at Metronome Festival in Prague in June.

Earlier this week it was announced that they will take to the Stage at Benicassim in July.

Reading and Leeds Festivals will both take place on August 25-27. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline