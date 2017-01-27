Kasabian added to Reading & Leeds lineup

LONDON, Jan 27 — Kasabian have landed two major gigs this summer as headliners at the Reading and Leeds Festivals 2017.

The English indie rock band will be joined by Two Door Cinema Club, Flume and Fatboy Slim — all of whom have also just been announced.

Previously scheduled acts include Muse, Major Lazer and Bastille.

The double gig is one of several Kasabian has in the calendar for this summer — they will also be appearing at Metronome Festival in Prague in June.

Earlier this week it was announced that they will take to the Stage at Benicassim in July.

Reading and Leeds Festivals will both take place on August 25-27. — AFP-Relaxnews