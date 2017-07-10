Kareena Kapoor frenzy brings KL streets to standstill again

Kareena Kapoor graced the opening of Juiceco in Bangsar on Friday. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor was recently in Malaysia for the grand opening of Juiceco, the largest juice store in the country.

Hundreds of fans from all over the country as well as from around the region, came down to Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, just to meet the famous actress.

The launch was held last Friday, 7 July, and the street at Jalan Telawi was filled with crowds who started to gather around the area as early as 4pm.

“I love you, Malaysia,” Kareena, who is fondly referred to as Bebo, said to her screaming fans on stage.

“Yes, every time I come here, it’s very hard to leave. There are so many fans, and so much love. I love coming back. I feel completely at home with all my fans, and I can’t thank you enough!” she said at the event.

Originated from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia is the first South-east Asian location for Juiceco.

The juice store offers 200 different types of fresh fruit juice, smoothies and fruit-based snacks, with prices ranging between RM5 to RM15 per cup.

“Two hundred flavours were the choice given to me. But I chose one spectacular flavour, which is my favourite, and it is Jamaica. So, if it’s my favourite, it’s going to be Malaysia’s favourite!” Kareena exclaimed. — TheHive.Asia