Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan under fire for naming son Taimur

Friday December 23, 2016
12:35 PM GMT+8

Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her first child in Mumbai on Tuesday. — AFP picKareena Kapoor gave birth to her first child in Mumbai on Tuesday. — AFP picMUMBAI, Dec 23 — Twitter users in India have criticised Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for naming their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Taimur, also known as Tamerlane in the West, is the name of the 14th century Mongol invader who killed thousands during his conquests.

He went on to invade India and wrecked havoc in Delhi. It’s said that it took the city over a hundred years to recover from his assault.

Those who disapprove of the name expressed disbelief that Saif, a self-professed history buff, would name the couple’s son after such a controversial figure.

But others including politicians and Bollywood stars, came to the defence of the couple, saying that naming a child is a personal matter.

Saif and Kareena’s fans opined that the name was actually of Turkish origin and means “brave king” or strong “like iron”.

The couple, who married in October 2012, have yet to address the controversy.

The actress gave birth to Taimur on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Taimur is the first child for 36-year-old Kapoor, but the third for her husband, 46-year-old Khan.

The new dad also has two kids — Sara, 23, and Ibrahim, 15 — with first wife, fellow Bollywood star Amrita Singh.

