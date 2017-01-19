Kanye West ‘convinces’ Kim Kardashian to give marriage another shot

It’s been a challenging few months for the couple. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — After a shaky start to 2017, it looks like Kim Kardashian will stand by her man after all.

In an exclusive report, Us Weekly alleged that Kanye West has managed to “convince” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to work on their rocky marriage together.

An unnamed source said the 39-year-old rapper told his wife that he was fully committed to his treatment.

“Kanye swore he was going to continue with intense therapy,” the source who was described as a “Kardashian friend” was quoted as saying.

“He really wants to get better and will do whatever it takes to get healthy.”

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian is feeling more understanding too.

“She didn’t realise how much of Kanye’s behaviour stems from a mental illness,” the source added.

“When he’s doing the things his therapists tell him to do, she is so much happier.”

The news appears to scotch rumours that Kardashian wants out of her two-year marriage to West.

It’s been a challenging time for the couple.

In October, Kardahsian was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint inside her hotel room by masked men who then stole US$5.6 million (RM25 million) worth of jewellery before escaping.

The following month, West was admitted to UCLA Medical Centre for sleep deprivation and exhaustion after cancelling his Saint Pablo tour.