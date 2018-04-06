Kang Dong-won finally fulfils wish to meet Malaysian fans

With the throng of happy fans who finally got to meet their favourite South Korean star Kang Dong-won in person. — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — South Korean star Kang Dong-won (alternatively spelled Gang Dong Won) finally fulfilled his wish of wanting to meet his Malaysian fans when the actor recently made a stop at Kuala Lumpur for a private fan meeting.

It goes without saying that this was also a dream come true for his loyal fans who have been rooting for him since his debut in the entertainment industry 15 years ago.

As a thank you to his fans in Malaysia, he made it a point to visit the country even if just for a day, as long as he was able to meet them personally.

100 of his fans were lucky enough to be chosen for the private gathering that was held at Hilton Kuala Lumpur, where he did a Q&A session with them and even handed out a special set of Golden Slumber (his latest movie) photocards to each fan who asked him questions during the session.

The actor spoke fully in English while interacting with his fans, breaking down any language barrier and enlightening them with his admission of preferring to play “sad and poor” characters in his movies, his reluctance to join variety shows (he is uncomfortable with the amount of closeness he will be subjected to) and his wish to return to Malaysia for a longer stay next time.

In two months’ time, the actor will start filming for his upcoming action movie, Tsunami LA, in which he will be playing the English-speaking lead. Despite the movie’s name, filming will largely be done in England and Bulgaria, he revealed.

Kang is currently starring in Golden Slumber, which did not make it to Malaysian cinemas but is now showing in neighbouring Singapore.

The actor will be starring next in this year’s In-rang, a movie set in a future where both South and North Korea have agreed to establish a joint government. — CinemaOnline