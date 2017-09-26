Kamal Haasan open to working with Rajinikanth in politics

Indian film actor, producer and director Kamal Haasan speaks at a press conference in Hyderabad on February 8, 2013. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — After months of speculations, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has finally declared his entry into the world of politics.

Announcing his plan for a political debut after his meeting with the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, Haasan also revealed that he will be forming his own party by the end of the year, as reported by CNN-News18.

“I cannot commit a time but we are trying to launch [the new party] before New Year. I am talking to various people, taking advice from them,” he said.

Not leaning into either the left or right sides of the politics, the actor claimed that his political colour is that of black as it contained all colours, including saffron, a colour typically used in reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I am entering politics now because the state has never been in such a bad shape. Someone asked me if it was a good time. I said no, it’s a bad time and that is why I’m entering politics.”

When asked about another well-known Tamil actor who has also spoken of dabbling in politics, Rajinikanth, Haasan said that he is open to working with the Kabali star though he thinks that the other is more suited for BJP. — CinemaOnline