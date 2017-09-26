Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Kamal Haasan open to working with Rajinikanth in politics

Tuesday September 26, 2017
10:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The Bellas take one last curtain call in new ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ trailerThe Edit: The Bellas take one last curtain call in new ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ trailer

Bali volcano imminent eruption feared as 57,000 now evacuatedBali volcano imminent eruption feared as 57,000 now evacuated

Jail for ex-US congressman Weiner for sexting 15-year-old girlJail for ex-US congressman Weiner for sexting 15-year-old girl

The Edit: Our golden egg curry dish a hit with Nigella LawsonThe Edit: Our golden egg curry dish a hit with Nigella Lawson

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Indian film actor, producer and director Kamal Haasan speaks at a press conference in Hyderabad on February 8, 2013. — AFP picIndian film actor, producer and director Kamal Haasan speaks at a press conference in Hyderabad on February 8, 2013. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — After months of speculations, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has finally declared his entry into the world of politics.

Announcing his plan for a political debut after his meeting with the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, Haasan also revealed that he will be forming his own party by the end of the year, as reported by CNN-News18.

“I cannot commit a time but we are trying to launch [the new party] before New Year. I am talking to various people, taking advice from them,” he said.

Not leaning into either the left or right sides of the politics, the actor claimed that his political colour is that of black as it contained all colours, including saffron, a colour typically used in reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I am entering politics now because the state has never been in such a bad shape. Someone asked me if it was a good time. I said no, it’s a bad time and that is why I’m entering politics.”

When asked about another well-known Tamil actor who has also spoken of dabbling in politics, Rajinikanth, Haasan said that he is open to working with the Kabali star though he thinks that the other is more suited for BJP. — CinemaOnline

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline