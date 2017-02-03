Troll tells Kal Penn ‘you don’t belong in US’ — this is how he responded

Penn dedicated the online fundraiser to the social media user who told him ‘you don’t belong in this country.’ — Picture by Matt Roth/The New York TimesLOS ANGELES, Feb 3 — Designated Survivor star Kal Penn raised over US$800,000 (RM3.5 million) for Syrian refugees in response to a racist tweet he received.

Spurred by a social media user who told him “you don’t belong in this country,” the actor, who was born and raised in New Jersey to immigrant parents from India, launched a crowdfunding campaign on CrowdRise on Saturday in support of Syrian refugees.

Penn’s page is entitled “Donating to Syrian Refugees in the Name of the Dude Who Said I Don’t Belong in America.”

Penn wrote in an accompanying post that he hopes the campaign proves “we are better than the hateful people who tell us we don’t belong in our own country, that America can’t be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world.”

Donations will go to International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian aid organisation dedicated to providing financial support and primary, reproductive and trauma care to families in Syria.

Penn told The Guardian that he set the page up “as an uplifting way to raise US$2,500”, but shortly after it went live on 28 January funds began pouring in.

Penn, whose real name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, is best known for his roles in the medical TV show House and the Harold and Kumar film series.

Penn was a vocal supporter of Barack Obama and accepted a position of associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement in 2009.