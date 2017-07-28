Kajol ready to act in Malaysian movies if script is good, interesting

Bollywood actress Kajol Ajay Devgan shaking hands with fans during the launch of the Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 (VIP2) film promotion at Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, July 27, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Bollywood actress Kajol, regarded as one of India’s most successful and highest-paid actresses, did not rule out the possibility of acting in a Malaysian movie if the script was good and interesting.

“My script is my hero and that is more important. Of course, yes, if there are chances,” Kajol, 43, told reporters after launching the teaser of her latest movie Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 (VIP2) , Hindi version, at Jalan Masjid India, here tonight.

Kajol was accompanied by her VIP 2 co-star Dhanush Kasthuri Raja and director R.Soundarya, the daughter of Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth.

She was greeted by about 2,000 fans who thronged the location since 4pm to get a glimpse of their favourite actress and the rest of the cast.

The crowd roared when Kajol and Dhanush arrived at the location and they went wild when the actor sang the song ’Valkai Thedi’ to the crowd.

Meanwhile, managing director of Malik Streams Corporation, Datuk Abdul Malik Dasthigeer who obtained distribution rights of the film in Malaysia said the distribution and promotion of the film here would encourage more tourists to come to Malaysia.

“This would indirectly increase national revenue with money coming in from overseas,” he said.

Abdul Malik who was the joint producer for Rajnikanth’s movie “Kabali” said he hoped to encourage more Tamil and Hindi movies to be filmed in Malaysia.

VIP2 which is a sequel to the first film released in 2014, will be screened in three languages — Tamil, Hindi and Telegu in August. — Bernama