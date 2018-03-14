K-pop’s MXM to meet fans in Kuala Lumpur

Fans will have the chance to get to know the Korean duo up-close. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Rookie and rising K-pop duo, MXM, are holding a fan meeting in Kuala Lumpur on May 1 at the HGH convention centre.

Come meet and greet MXM’s uprising duet, Lim Young-min and Kim Dong-hyun, as they are coming to the city for their first ever fan meeting in Malaysia.

Officially making their debut on September 6 last year, MXM has been on a steady rise to fame since their debut with their EP, UNMIX.

Before that, the pair gained recognition via the popular survival reality music program in Korea, Produce 101 season two, after which the duo were promptly signed under Brand New Music and Warner Music Korea.

They also recently released a single called REMATCH last week, which is gaining much hype amongst fans.

Tickets for the KL event will be available from today at 10am onwards at these venues: TicketCharge office, selected outlets for Speedy video, Rock Corner, Chamber Music, PJ Live Arts and information counters at The Mines shopping mall and 1 Shamelin.

Tickets can be purchased online as well via TicketCharge.

Prices for the tickets are as follows:

• PREMIUM — RM450 (numbered seat) *limited seats*

• VIP — RM380 (numbered seat)

• CAT 1 — RM250 (numbered seat)

The fan meeting will feature a Polaroid photo session with MXM as well as exclusive merchandise, such as autographed albums and posters.

Premium ticket holders will have a photo session with MXM and also get the chance to high five them on stage. — TheHive.Asia