K-Pop star Heize hospitalised after collapsing at awards show

A screengrab from Twitter of K-Pop rapper Heize performing at a show.SEOUL, Dec 27 — K-Pop star Heize has been hospitalised after she collapsed at an awards show in South Korea on Monday.

According to reports, the rapper was performing at the 2017 SBS Gayo Daejun on Christmas Day when she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. Heize’s hospitalisation comes just one week after K-pop star Kim Jonghyun died.

A spokesperson was quoted as saying that Heize may have pushed it too far with her busy schedule: “It seems that Heize’s extremely busy schedule may have taken a toll on her health. Based on her diagnosis at the hospital, it has been decided that she will undergo surgery.

“For now, her progress must be observed, and it appears that she will be unable to move forward with her plans and scheduled activities for the immediate future.”

Heize, whose real name is Jang Da-hye, is popular for her songs Don’t Know You, Star and You, Clouds, Rain. She also recently took home awards for the Best Vocal Performance Female Solo Award and Best Hip Hop and Urban Music Award at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Many K-Pop fans have been sending her well-wishes on social media and hoping for her speedy recovery.