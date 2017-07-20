K-pop group EXO drops latest single and video

South Korean and Chinese boy band EXO in 2013. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 20 — EXO, the major, best-selling K-pop boy group, has just released the single Ko Ko Bop.

The new single features on the band’s fourth album, The War, which is now available and includes nine tracks in all.

Ko Ko Bop is a reggae-infused track with lyrics — written in part by band members Chen, Chanyeol and Bakhyun — about dancing on the eve of war.

The accompanying video sees the band members go on a hallucinogenic journey, courtesy of a bright blue liquid, where cars and hamburgers float through the air, while other scenes find the artists showing off their dance moves.

— AFP-Relaxnews