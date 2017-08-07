Justin Theroux marks anniversary by sharing sweet snap of Jennifer Aniston

Actress Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Justin Theroux over the weekend shared a sweet snap of him and wife Jennifer Aniston in honour of their second wedding anniversary.

Theroux and Aniston tied the knot in August 2015 after dating for about four years. Theroux took to Instagram to share the sweet snap of Aniston planting a kiss on his cheek. He captioned it with three simple emojis: A cupid’s arrow, a love heart and the peace sign.

According to People, the couple are still very much in love and “still very much act like newlyweds”.

“They love to laugh and share a wicked sense of humour,” the site quoted a source close to Aniston as saying.

“It’s possible that this marriage would not have worked as well if they were in their 20s, but they aren’t. They are great friends and have total respect for each other.”

🏹...❤️✌️ A post shared by @justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT