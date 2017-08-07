Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Justin Theroux marks anniversary by sharing sweet snap of Jennifer Aniston

Monday August 7, 2017
04:31 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Experts are raising the alarm on toxic waste from US pot farmsThe Edit: Experts are raising the alarm on toxic waste from US pot farms

The Edit: Watch these kids react to British rock band QueenThe Edit: Watch these kids react to British rock band Queen

The Edit: Friendly koala drops by Aussie pharmacy to say helloThe Edit: Friendly koala drops by Aussie pharmacy to say hello

The Edit: David Hasselhoff stars in retro music video for ‘Guardians’The Edit: David Hasselhoff stars in retro music video for ‘Guardians’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Actress Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. — Reuters picActress Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Justin Theroux over the weekend shared a sweet snap of him and wife Jennifer Aniston in honour of their second wedding anniversary.

Theroux and Aniston tied the knot in August 2015 after dating for about four years. Theroux took to Instagram to share the sweet snap of Aniston planting a kiss on his cheek. He captioned it with three simple emojis: A cupid’s arrow, a love heart and the peace sign.

According to People, the couple are still very much in love and “still very much act like newlyweds”. 

“They love to laugh and share a wicked sense of humour,” the site quoted a source close to Aniston as saying. 

“It’s possible that this marriage would not have worked as well if they were in their 20s, but they aren’t. They are great friends and have total respect for each other.”

 

 

🏹...❤️✌️

A post shared by @justintheroux on

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline