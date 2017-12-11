Justin Bieber’s mum opens up about her ‘special bond’ with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez arrives for the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 11 — The bond between Jelena is growing stronger day by day and even Justin Bieber’s mum is happy that her son has rekindled his relationship with Selena Gomez.

Bieb’s mum Pattie Mallette recently told People that she has nothing but praise for Gomez and is certainly happy with the reunion.

“I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her.”

She also spoke about the connection she shares with Gomez: “I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.”

Mallette also touched on her son’s new healthy outlook: “I think he’s just keeping his focus on God, and really trying to figure out what counts and what matters.

“I think he’s trying to be somehow normal in such an abnormal world, trying to find that balance. I feel like he’s growing up and I’m really proud of him.”

The two former child stars had quite the tempestuous on-off relationship for close to three years before calling it quits back in 2014. Jelena fans have once again been rooting for the pair after rumours of them rekindling their romance sparked talk a few months back — with many hoping that it will indeed be Jelena forever this time around.