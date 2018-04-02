Justin Bieber tells fans ‘Easter is not about a bunny’, then poses with one

Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, April 2 — Justin Bieber is either fully embracing his faith these days or is just being his usual weird self with his latest cryptic Easter messages.

The pop star took to Instagram to first share a note that reaffirmed his dedication to his faith that he simply captioned: “Happy Easter.” The note read: “Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, its a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death!

“I believe this happened and it changes everything! I am set free from bondage and shame. I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly where I am, how am, for who I am.”

That post though was followed by another one that had him posing with a bunny doll while wearing Easter bunny gag sunglasses. He captioned this shot: “Remember when I said Easter isn’t about bunnies... well, I lied.”

Thanks for confusing the general public yet again Biebs!