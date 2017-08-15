Justin Bieber teases release of new track ‘Friends’

Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — He may have cancelled his tour, but Justin Bieber is getting ready to release new music.

Biebs took to Instagram to reveal to his fans that his upcoming new song will be titled Friends and it will supposedly be out Thursday. Along with the artwork of the new single, he wrote “New music. Thursday noon” after teasing with a Tweet saying “Can we still be friends”.

The new collaboration is with BloodPop and it was co-written by Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. Biebs and BloodPop have worked on a number of tracks before.

Bieber has not released a solo album since 2015’s Purpose, so this news has certainly got Beliebers excited.

New music. Thursday noon A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 14, 2017 at 7:21am PDT