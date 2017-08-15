Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Justin Bieber teases release of new track ‘Friends’

Tuesday August 15, 2017
04:45 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Samuel L. Jackson casts doubt on future ‘Avengers’ appearancesThe Edit: Samuel L. Jackson casts doubt on future ‘Avengers’ appearances

Awang Adek Hussin appointed as new chairman for MARAAwang Adek Hussin appointed as new chairman for MARA

The Edit: More tickets may be released for sold-out Bruno Mars concertThe Edit: More tickets may be released for sold-out Bruno Mars concert

The Edit: In Egypt, decades-old tradition of ‘foot ironing’ carries onThe Edit: In Egypt, decades-old tradition of ‘foot ironing’ carries on

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. — Reuters pic Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — He may have cancelled his tour, but Justin Bieber is getting ready to release new music.

Biebs took to Instagram to reveal to his fans that his upcoming new song will be titled Friends and it will supposedly be out Thursday. Along with the artwork of the new single, he wrote “New music. Thursday noon” after teasing with a Tweet saying “Can we still be friends”. 

The new collaboration is with BloodPop and it was co-written by Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. Biebs and BloodPop have worked on a number of tracks before.

Bieber has not released a solo album since 2015’s Purpose, so this news has certainly got Beliebers excited. 

 

 

New music. Thursday noon

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline