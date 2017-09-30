Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Justin Bieber seeing Colombian actress, but not ‘exclusively dating’ her

Saturday September 30, 2017
Singer Justin Bieber arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. — Reuters picSinger Justin Bieber arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — Singer Justin Bieber is reportedly dating Colombian model and actress Paola Paulin, but they are not exclusive, according to E! News.

The pair were spotted leaving Bieber’s church, US Weekly wrote.

A source told US Weekly, “They met earlier in the day and he insisted she go to church with him. After church, there was paparazzi outside so they snuck away from them and had an intimate, private date.”

“Justin has been seeing Paola but is not exclusively dating her. He enjoys her company and hanging out with her, but he has not called her his girlfriend,” a source told the E! News.

“He is still focusing on his health right now,” the source added.

Another source told the publication that Bieber, 23, “is single right now”, saying “they are not dating. They were introduced through mutual friends.”

A Bieber insider said the Sorry singer is not dating anyone exclusively, another insider explained. “He wants a girlfriend eventually though, but he's taking his time figuring it out before he makes a commitment.”

Paulin stars in HBO’s Ballers and is currently working on the third season of the show. Those curious about the actress can take a look at some of the Instagram shots posted on her page below.

 

Not sure if @bubbathebullie_ likes me 😂🐶... 📷 @scottlipps

A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on

 

Sundays ☀️..📷 @marioalzatee 👌 . Shoutout to my trainer 💪 @armobrah

A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on

