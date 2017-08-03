Justin Bieber breaks silence on why he cancelled rest of world tour

Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — There was a lot of hue and cry when Justin Bieber recently cancelled his Purpose Tour and today, the singer is breaking his silence on why he took that step.

Biebs took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to his fans detailing why he took the drastic step to cancel the remaining dates of his tour.

“I’m so grateful for this journey with all of you. I’m grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU! Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going.

“I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!!”

He continued: “I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!! Reminding me my past decisions and past relationships don't dictate my future decisions and my future relationships.

“I’m VERY aware I’m never gonna be perfect, and I’m gonna keep making mistakes but what I’m not gonna do is let my past dictate my future . What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes.”

Bieber also said that he’s taking time out to be “sustainable”.

“I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

