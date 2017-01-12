Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 11:49 pm GMT+8

Jury members announced for 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Mexican actor-director Gael Garcia Bernal has been confirmed as one of the jury members for this year’s Sundance Film Festival. — AFP picMexican actor-director Gael Garcia Bernal has been confirmed as one of the jury members for this year’s Sundance Film Festival. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — The jury members for this year’s Sundance Film Festival have been announced, with Peter Dinklage, Patton Oswalt, Larry Wilmore, Gael Garcia Bernal and Sonia Braga all confirmed to serve on the 19-member panel.

Deadline has reported the full list of jury members on their website, with Dinklage and García Bernal on the US dramatic films jury, Oswalt on the short film jury, Wilmore on the US documentary jury, and Braga confirmed for the world cinema dramatic jury.

Jessica Williams is confirmed as the festival’s host.

The festival runs from January 19 to 29 and takes place in Park City, Utah. — AFP-Relaxnews

