‘Jumanji’ still on top at global box office

‘Jumanji’ comes in way ahead of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ at the global box office this week. — CTMG/AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 15 — Grossing US$108 million (RM427.1 million), the sequel to the cult 1995 movie continues to ride high at the global box office, coming far ahead of the latest Star Wars episode in this week’s line-up.

Topping the list for the second consecutive week, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has so far grossed an impressive US$666.1 million in total.

The picture, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart, comes in way ahead of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the global box office this week. For its fifth week in theatres, Star Wars episode eight grossed US$30.2 million. In total, the film has grossed US$1.3 billion since release.

Insidious: The Last Key moves up a place to finish third, grossing US$29.8 million, taking total grosses to US$92.5 million in two weeks.

Worldwide box-office results, January 14, 2018:

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle US$108 million

2. Star Wars, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi US$30.2 million

3. Insidious: The Last Key US$29.8 million

4. The Greatest Showman US$27 million

5. The Ex-File: The Return of the Exes US$24.2 million

6. Coco US$22 million

7. Forever Young US$20.3 million

8. The Post US$20.2 million

9. The Commuter US$19.7 million

10. Ferdinand US$16.7 million — AFP-Relaxnews