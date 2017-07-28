Julianne Moore to receive inaugural Franca Sozzani Award

Cast member Julianne Moore poses during a photocall for the film ‘Maps to the Stars’ in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. — Reuters picVENICE, July 28 — US actress Julianne Moore will be honoured with the first Franca Sozzani Award at the Venice Film Festival this September.

The award was founded as a tribute to the late editor in chief of Vogue Italia, who died in December, and will be presented to Moore by actor Colin Firth at the Lido, where last year Sozzani’s son, Francesco Carrozzini, premiered his documentary, Franca: Chaos and Creation.

The event will be hosted by the prize’s board which includes Sozzani’s, as well as her sister Carla Sozzani and niece Sara Sozzani Maino; Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana; Diego Della Valle, chairman and ceo of Tod’s S.p.A.; Giampaolo Grandi, president of Condé Nast Italia; Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli; Remo Ruffini, chairman and ceo of Moncler S.p.A.; Donatella Versace, artistic director and vice-president of the family company; Pirelli’s Marco and Afef Tronchetti Provera, and film producer Pietro Valsecchi (via WWD).

Commenting on their selection of Moore for the award, the board said she encompasses “the same strength and determination of Franca, (she) combined the excellence in art with a strong civil and social commitment”. — AFP-Relaxnews