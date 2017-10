Julia Roberts acts out her film career with James Corden (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — You don’t want to miss Julia Roberts and James Corden act out snippets of some of the most memorable scenes from her film career in a round of “Role Call”.

From Pretty Woman to Erin Brockovich and Notting Hill and even Eat Pray Love, the duo take us on a journey covering all of Roberts’ biggest screen moments.

Watch the clip to see your favourite movies in a whole new hilarious light.

