Judy Garland was molested by Munchkins on ‘Wizard of Oz’ set, claims ex-husband

An image shared on Twitter of Judy Garland and the Munchkins from ‘The Wizard of Oz’.LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — If you’re a fan of The Wizard Of Oz, you might be shocked to know that Judy Garland was allegedly molested by the Munchkins on the sets of film.

Garland’s ex-husband Sid Luft revealed this in his new posthumous memoir Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland. In the book, Sid claimed that Garland was repeatedly assaulted on the sets of the 1939 Oscar-nominated musical by some of the actors who put their hands up her skirt.

“They would make Judy’s life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress. The men were 40 or more years old.

“They thought they could get away with anything because they were so small.”

Garland has previously described the behaviour of the Munchkin actors in an interview she gave in 1967, two years before her death. “They were little drunks… They got smashed every night, and they picked them up in butterfly nets,” she said.

Garland and Luft were married from 1952 to 1965 and he is credited with turning around her career after MGM tore up her contract. He passed away in 2005.