Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 7:02 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Judy Garland was molested by Munchkins on ‘Wizard of Oz’ set, claims ex-husband

Wednesday February 8, 2017
04:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Bank Negara refines export proceeds conversion rulesBank Negara refines export proceeds conversion rules

ProjekMMO: Siswa Jepun hairan orang Malaysia tidak cakap MelayuProjekMMO: Siswa Jepun hairan orang Malaysia tidak cakap Melayu

Gerakan questions legality of pig bristle brush seizureGerakan questions legality of pig bristle brush seizure

The Edit: Christie Brinkley back in bikini for ‘Sports Illustrated’ at 63The Edit: Christie Brinkley back in bikini for ‘Sports Illustrated’ at 63

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

An image shared on Twitter of Judy Garland and the Munchkins from ‘The Wizard of Oz’.An image shared on Twitter of Judy Garland and the Munchkins from ‘The Wizard of Oz’.LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — If you’re a fan of The Wizard Of Oz, you might be shocked to know that Judy Garland was allegedly molested by the Munchkins on the sets of film.

Garland’s ex-husband Sid Luft revealed this in his new posthumous memoir Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland. In the book, Sid claimed that Garland was repeatedly assaulted on the sets of the 1939 Oscar-nominated musical by some of the actors who put their hands up her skirt.

“They would make Judy’s life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress. The men were 40 or more years old.

“They thought they could get away with anything because they were so small.”

Garland has previously described the behaviour of the Munchkin actors in an interview she gave in 1967, two years before her death. “They were little drunks… They got smashed every night, and they picked them up in butterfly nets,” she said.

Garland and Luft were married from 1952 to 1965 and he is credited with turning around her career after MGM tore up her contract. He passed away in 2005.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline