Josh Hartnett fights for survival in ‘6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 — Here’s your first look at upcoming thriller 6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain that stars Josh Hartnett and Mira Sorvino.

Hartnett plays former professional hockey player Eric LeMarque who finds himself stranded on top of a mountain for eight days following a major snowstorm.

The film is based on LeMarque’s true story that occurred in 2003 when he found himself lost in the wilderness around California’s Mammoth Mountain after taking a secluded trail.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When a snowstorm strands former professional hockey player Eric LeMarque (Hartnett) atop the Sierra Nevada Mountains for eight days, he is forced to face his past and come to terms with his personal demons and rediscover the power of faith within him in order to survive.”

6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain is set for release on October 13.

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain’ that stars Josh Hartnett and Mira Sorvino.