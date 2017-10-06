Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Thunderstorm

Showbiz

Josh Hartnett battles extreme cold in ‘6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain’ (VIDEO)

Friday October 6, 2017
12:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Muxes’ pushing social boundaries in MexicoThe Edit: ‘Muxes’ pushing social boundaries in Mexico

The Edit: Jackie Chan says ‘Rush Hour 4’ is on the way, but on one conditionThe Edit: Jackie Chan says ‘Rush Hour 4’ is on the way, but on one condition

Zahid: Mustafa Akyol’s book banned for opposing ‘societal norms’Zahid: Mustafa Akyol’s book banned for opposing ‘societal norms’

The Edit: ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ trailer teaser revealedThe Edit: ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ trailer teaser revealed

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Oct 6 — Josh Hartnett must fight to save himself from an icy death in this new trailer for ‘6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain’ that also stars Mira Sorvino.

Hartnett plays former professional hockey player Eric LeMarque who finds himself stranded on top of a mountain for eight days following a major snowstorm.

The film is based on LeMarque’s true story that occurred in 2003 when he found himself lost in the wilderness around California’s Mammoth Mountain after taking a secluded trail.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When a snowstorm strands former professional hockey player Eric LeMarque (Hartnett) atop the Sierra Nevada Mountains for eight days, he is forced to face his past and come to terms with his personal demons and rediscover the power of faith within him in order to survive.”

6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain is set for release on October 13.

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain’ that stars Josh Hartnett and Mira Sorvino.A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain’ that stars Josh Hartnett and Mira Sorvino.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline