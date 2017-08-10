Josh Brolin says James Cameron called him names for turning down ‘Avatar’

US actor Josh Brolin poses for pictures at the premiere of the film 'Labor Day' in London's Leicester Square on October 14, 2013.― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — Things might not be looking so fine between Josh Brolin and James Cameron.

Brolin is apparently calling out the director for calling him names after he turned down a role in the upcoming Avatar sequels. In a recent interview with Esquire magazine, Brolin opened up about the fallout by saying: “If I don’t want to do Avatar, I’m not going to do Avatar.

“James Cameron’s f**king calling me this name and that name. Whatever. If James Cameron came to me and said, ‘Hey, man, why’d you say that?’ I’d go, ‘Because it happened’.”

The Deadpool 2 star also revealed in the same interview that he is trying to stay positive about his career. “I’m having more fun and I’m acting more than I ever have in my life.

“In the morning, it’s like I’ve taken half a cup of coffee and half a cup of liquid LSD and I’m tripping all day. And then there’s no consequence and I actually get paid for it.”

Deadpool 2 is set for release on June 1, 2018.