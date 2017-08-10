Josh Brolin says James Cameron called him names for turning down ‘Avatar’

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — Things might not be looking so fine between Josh Brolin and James Cameron.
Brolin is apparently calling out the director for calling him names after he turned down a role in the upcoming Avatar sequels. In a recent interview with Esquire magazine, Brolin opened up about the fallout by saying: “If I don’t want to do Avatar, I’m not going to do Avatar.
“James Cameron’s f**king calling me this name and that name. Whatever. If James Cameron came to me and said, ‘Hey, man, why’d you say that?’ I’d go, ‘Because it happened’.”
The Deadpool 2 star also revealed in the same interview that he is trying to stay positive about his career. “I’m having more fun and I’m acting more than I ever have in my life.
“In the morning, it’s like I’ve taken half a cup of coffee and half a cup of liquid LSD and I’m tripping all day. And then there’s no consequence and I actually get paid for it.”
Deadpool 2 is set for release on June 1, 2018.