Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro return for ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 20 — Check out this new trailer that sees Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin reprise their roles in the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s critically acclaimed 2015 action drama Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

The sequel finds Alejandro (Del Toro) once again tasked by Graver (Brolin) to start a war between duelling cartels by kidnapping Isabela Reyes (Isabela Moner), the teenage daughter of drug kingpin Carols Reyes. When the mission is exposed, Alejandro struggles with the choice of following orders to terminate Isabela or in doing the right thing and protecting her.

The film also stars Jeffrey Donovan, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is set for release on June 29.

A screengrab from ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ that stars Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin.