Jonathan Rhys Meyer to star in cop thriller

Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers will star in ‘Blue on Blue’ as a corrupt police officer who manipulates a naïve rookie cop. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — Jonathan Rhys Meyers is set to star in a police thriller as a corrupt cop for this next project.

Based on a true story, Blue on Blue will follow the story of a corrupt police officer who manipulates a naïve rookie cop and tries to cover up the murder, reports Variety.

An ensuing gang war threatens to destroy the rookie officer.

The film will be directed by Jon Amiel from a script written by David Chisholm.

The Irish actor will be next seen alongside John Hurt in the Syrian spy drama Damascus Cover. — AFP-Relaxnews