Jon Hamm reportedly wants replace Ben Affleck as ‘Batman’

Actor Jon Hamm arrives at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills January 10, 2016. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — There have been rumours that Ben Affleck may not want to play Batman anymore and Jon Hamm is totally ready to jump in instead to take over as the Caped Crusader.

According to Radar Online, former Mad Men star Hamm wants the role and is doing whatever it takes to replace Affleck. The site quoted a source close to the production of Matt Reeves’ solo Batman film as saying that Hamm is “gunning hard for the role”.

Both Hamm and Affleck have been good friends since working together in the Affleck-directed 2010 film The Town. “They’ve enjoyed working together and have been on good terms ever since.” The source added.

“But Jon knows Ben has faced some criticism over Batman v Superman and Justice League, and frankly thinks he’d be better suited for the job. This is business for Jon, not personal.”

And though Affleck isn’t officially out of the role yet, the source added “but the writing’s on the wall, and Jon’s desperate for the gig — friend or not.”

Only time will tell if Hamm will indeed make his way to Gotham City.