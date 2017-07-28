Jon Hamm is a loveable hologram in ‘Marjorie Prime’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 28 ― FilmRise Releasing has released a new trailer for upcoming science-fiction drama Marjorie Prime that stars Jon Hamm as a hologram.

Also in the film, that centres on how technological advances have allowed humans to reconnect with computerised versions of their departed loved ones, are Lois Smith, Geena Davis and Tim Robbins.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Eighty-six-year-old Marjorie (Smith) spends her final, ailing days with a computerised version of her deceased husband. With the intent to recount their life together, Marjorie’s “Prime” (Hamm) relies on the information from her and her kin to develop a more complex understanding of his history. As their interactions deepen, the family begins to develop ever diverging recounts of their lives, drawn into the chance to reconstruct the often painful past.

“Built around exceptional performances from a veteran cast, Marjorie Prime shines a light on an often-obscured corner in the world of artificial intelligence and its interactions with mortality. Bringing us robustly into the future, Michael Almaryeda’s poetic film forces us to face the question — If we had the opportunity, how would we choose to rebuild the past, and what would we decide to forget?”

Marjorie Prime is set for release on August 18.

A screengrab from upcoming science-fiction drama ‘Marjorie Prime’ that stars Jon Hamm, Lois Smith, Geena Davis and Tim Robbins.