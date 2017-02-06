Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 4:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Join Yuna and friends at Love Life Fest 2017

Monday February 6, 2017
03:35 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Linkedln reveals top 10 most overused words on Malaysians’ profilesLinkedln reveals top 10 most overused words on Malaysians’ profiles

Singapore to hold Presidential Elections in SeptemberSingapore to hold Presidential Elections in September

Brady inspires Patriots comeback in Super Bowl fairytaleBrady inspires Patriots comeback in Super Bowl fairytale

Businessman uses skylift to pray during Hokkien New YearBusinessman uses skylift to pray during Hokkien New Year

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Yuna’s very own record label, Yuna Room Records, is behind Love Life Fest 2017. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaYuna’s very own record label, Yuna Room Records, is behind Love Life Fest 2017. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Yuna’s very own record label, Yuna Room Records, is introducing Love Life Fest 2017, a place to celebrate local music, arts and life, featuring some of Yuna’s closest friends and known names in the local music scene.

“It all began, at a show one weekend…” Yuna posted on her social media announcing the first line-up of the music festival which include herself, Hujan, OAG, OhChentaKu, Pastel Lite, Najwa, Masdo, Salammusik, Aizat, No Noise Percussion and more.

Taking place on March 11, 2017, from 11am at Setia City Park, Shah Alam, the festival will also have a bazaar selling food and merchandise.

“Join me and my friends this 11th March at Lovelifest. Bring your friends, your parents, your husband, your wife, your kids, your babies (I love babies!!)…come hang out, have some food, play with bubbles, shop at the bazaar, have a picnic at the park and listen to some music... take one day to spend time with your loved ones and be lovely,” Yuna continued in her post.

Early Bird ticket for the festival is at RM120 (February 6-20), pre-sale is at RM150 (March 21-10), while door-sale is at RM180 (March 11).

For more information, visit lovelifefest.comTheHive.Asia

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline