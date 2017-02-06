Join Yuna and friends at Love Life Fest 2017

Yuna’s very own record label, Yuna Room Records, is behind Love Life Fest 2017. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Yuna’s very own record label, Yuna Room Records, is introducing Love Life Fest 2017, a place to celebrate local music, arts and life, featuring some of Yuna’s closest friends and known names in the local music scene.

“It all began, at a show one weekend…” Yuna posted on her social media announcing the first line-up of the music festival which include herself, Hujan, OAG, OhChentaKu, Pastel Lite, Najwa, Masdo, Salammusik, Aizat, No Noise Percussion and more.

Taking place on March 11, 2017, from 11am at Setia City Park, Shah Alam, the festival will also have a bazaar selling food and merchandise.

“Join me and my friends this 11th March at Lovelifest. Bring your friends, your parents, your husband, your wife, your kids, your babies (I love babies!!)…come hang out, have some food, play with bubbles, shop at the bazaar, have a picnic at the park and listen to some music... take one day to spend time with your loved ones and be lovely,” Yuna continued in her post.

Early Bird ticket for the festival is at RM120 (February 6-20), pre-sale is at RM150 (March 21-10), while door-sale is at RM180 (March 11).

For more information, visit lovelifefest.com — TheHive.Asia