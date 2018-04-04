Johnny Galecki lets it all out in ‘The Cleanse’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 4 — Check out this new trailer for upcoming fantasy comedy The Cleanse that stars Johnny Galecki.

Written and directed by Bobby Miller, the film revolves around heart-broken Paul who decides to attend a retreat only to discover that the unusual course releases more than everyday toxins.

The film also stars Anna Friel, Kyle Gallner, Anjelica Houston and Oliver Platt.

The Cleanse is set for release on May 4.

A screengrab from upcoming fantasy comedy ‘The Cleanse’ that stars Johnny Galecki, Anjelica Houston and more.