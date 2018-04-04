Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Thunderstorm

Johnny Galecki lets it all out in ‘The Cleanse’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday April 4, 2018
LOS ANGELES, April 4 — Check out this new trailer for upcoming fantasy comedy The Cleanse that stars Johnny Galecki.

Written and directed by Bobby Miller, the film revolves around heart-broken Paul who decides to attend a retreat only to discover that the unusual course releases more than everyday toxins.

The film also stars Anna Friel, Kyle Gallner, Anjelica Houston and Oliver Platt.  

The synopsis of the film reads: “The Cleanse centres on a heartbroken man who attends a spiritual retreat, only to discover that the course releases more than everyday toxins and traumatic experiences.”

The Cleanse is set for release on May 4.

A screengrab from upcoming fantasy comedy ‘The Cleanse’ that stars Johnny Galecki, Anjelica Houston and more.A screengrab from upcoming fantasy comedy ‘The Cleanse’ that stars Johnny Galecki, Anjelica Houston and more.

