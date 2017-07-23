Johnny Depp’s extravagant spending revealed in ongoing lawsuit

Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ in Los Angeles May 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 23 — More details about Johnny Depp’s lavish spending has been revealed online amidst a lawsuit he brought against his former business managers, The Management Group.

Depp is seeking US$25 million (RM107 million) in damages for negligence and mismanagement of his funds while The Management Group is counterclaiming that he is to be blamed for his financial issues.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Management Group revealed in a cross-complaint that Depp actually spent US$7,000 on a couch that was featured on reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians for his daughter Lily-Rose.

Depp is also said to have used one of The Management Group's credit cards to pay for “expensive and personal gifts” for his friends and family. The expenses include “more than US$500,000 in rental fees for storage warehouses that hold his Hollywood memorabilia and US$17,000 in handbags and luggage at Prada.”

Depp is also said to have spent US$7,000 at Tom Ford for a few suits and pocket squares and spent US$30,000 per month on wine.

The Management Group also claim that Depp spent “US$3 million for a specially-made cannon to blast the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado”.