Johnny Depp makes surprise visit as Jack Sparrow at children’s hospital

LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — Johnny Depp recently made a special appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow to surprise sick children at a hospital in Canada.
Depp got into his full Pirates of the Caribbean avatar and spent a couple of hours cheering up patients at the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.
In pictures shared on social media, the actor can be seen posing for photographs and entertaining children and their families, and having sword fights with some of the patients.
This isn’t the first time Depp has surprised children at a local hospital having done so in Australia previously.
“Captain Jack’s” ship arrived under a veil of secrecy and was met at the entrance by patients who gave the pirate the lay of the land. Blowing into the playroom with his first mates Hollywood actor Johnny Depp brought his pirate playfulness to the children assembled for a Pirate Party. . . #jacksparrow #captainjacksparrow #johnnydepp #mybcch #bcch #vancouver #yvr #piratesofthecaribbean #disney #pirate #potc #potc5 #disneypiratesofthecaribbean
We had a blast today with #CaptainJackSparrow! #Pirate #BCChildrens pic.twitter.com/FKZfXLUlPL— BCChildren'sHospital (@BCChildrensHosp) August 15, 2017
#CaptainJackSparrow is so charming, they decided to be friends instead! pic.twitter.com/NjyAaPQOok— BCChildren'sHospital (@BCChildrensHosp) August 15, 2017
Aaarr..our friend Dylan was challenged to a duel by special guest #CaptainJackSparrow pic.twitter.com/7PmxH0v4tV— BCChildren'sHospital (@BCChildrensHosp) August 15, 2017