Johnny Depp makes surprise visit as Jack Sparrow at children’s hospital

Wednesday August 16, 2017
05:38 PM GMT+8

Johnny Depp in the fifth instalment of 'Pirates of the Caribbean.' — Walt Disney Pictures/YouTube/AFP picJohnny Depp in the fifth instalment of 'Pirates of the Caribbean.' — Walt Disney Pictures/YouTube/AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — Johnny Depp recently made a special appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow to surprise sick children at a hospital in Canada.

Depp got into his full Pirates of the Caribbean avatar and spent a couple of hours cheering up patients at the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.  

In pictures shared on social media, the actor can be seen posing for photographs and entertaining children and their families, and having sword fights with some of the patients.

This isn’t the first time Depp has surprised children at a local hospital having done so in Australia previously.   

